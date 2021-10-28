×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: FDNY | protests | vaccine | mandate | new york city | firefighters

New York City Firefighters Union Asks Court to Halt City's Vaccine Mandate

New York City Firefighters Union Asks Court to Halt City's Vaccine Mandate
A coffin depicts the death of freedom as hundreds of city workers, including FDNY, protest the COVID-19 vaccine mandate at a rally outside Gracie Mansion in New York, New York, on Oct. 28, 2021. (Photo by Gabriele Holtermann/Sipa USA)(Sipa via AP Images)

Thursday, 28 October 2021 08:08 PM

The union representing New York City firefighters asked a state court on Thursday to bar Mayor Bill de Blasio from enforcing his order requiring all city employees to get the COVID-19 vaccination to continue working.

Uniformed Firefighters Association leaders have already told unvaccinated firefighters to report for duty in defiance of de Blasio's order, essentially daring the city to send them home.

Thousands of New York City workers could be sent home starting on Monday if they cannot prove that they have received at least one dose of an approved COVID-19 vaccine.

Many firefighters, police officers and sanitation workers have pushed back against the mandate, leaving the city scrambling to make sure it can provide safety and basic services to its more than 8 million residents.

The court action by the firefighters union follows a similar legal challenge by the city's police union that proved unsuccessful.

On Monday, New York City's police union had filed a lawsuit against the vaccine mandate for municipal workers by de Blasio. On Wednesday, a New York State judge denied the police union's request to temporarily block the mandate.

The firefighters union represents firefighters, fire marshals and other fire department members.

Last week de Blasio set a 5 p.m. Friday deadline for about 50,000 city employees to submit proof of vaccination against COVID-19 or face unpaid suspension.

© 2021 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
The union representing New York City firefighters asked a state court on Thursday to put on hold a mandate by Mayor Bill de Blasio for all city employees to get the COVID-19 vaccination or be placed on unpaid leave. Uniformed Firefighters Association leaders have already...
FDNY, protests, vaccine, mandate, new york city, firefighters
222
2021-08-28
Thursday, 28 October 2021 08:08 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved