Sen. Markwayne Mullin: Biden Running Again to Protect Family From Charges

By    |   Thursday, 01 June 2023 09:43 AM EDT

The main reason President Joe Biden is seeking reelection is to "protect his family" against criminal investigations, as "nothing else makes any sense," Sen. Markwayne Mullin told Newsmax.

"His own party doesn't want him to run again," the Oklahoma Republican said Wednesday on Newsmax's "The Right Squad."

Biden can't sit back and not seek reelection because "he knows that this is going to blow up in his face, because he's protected it as long as he could," Mullin added.

Mullin's comments came as Biden's family members have come under scrutiny in recent months, with House Oversight and Accountability Committee Chair James Comer, R-Ky., pushing an investigation into claims that payments from foreign entities ended up in the bank accounts of nine members of Biden's family.

Meanwhile, whistleblowers from the Department of Justice have told Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, that FBI investigators have improperly handled evidence related to the probe of Hunter Biden, saying that "standard investigatory procedures were not being followed" when it comes to the president's son.

The information concerning derogatory information about Hunter Biden was allegedly mislabeled and stored in highly restricted systems that prevented other FBI investigators from viewing it, according to the whistleblowers' report.

The statement came a week after an IRS whistleblower said that was speaking out after becoming so concerned about the "high profile" investigation into Hunter Biden.

Mullin said that if Joe Biden remains as president, he'll also retain the power to pardon his son or anyone else, but that doesn't mean that serving justice should wait.

"If he wants to pardon his own family, do it, but explain that to the American people," Mullin said.

