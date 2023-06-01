×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: james comer | joe biden family | fbi form | contempt | christopher wray | china

Rep. Comer to Newsmax: Biden Allegedly Paid by Country 'We Haven't Discussed Yet'

By    |   Thursday, 01 June 2023 08:33 PM EDT

Rep. James Comer told Newsmax that the country involved in President Joe Biden's alleged quid pro quo is one the House Oversight Committee has not discussed publicly yet.

Joining "Rob Schmitt Tonight" on Thursday, the panel's chair wrote off China, Romania, and Ukraine as the country spoken about in the FBI's FD-1023 form the committee learned about from a whistleblower.

The document, which FBI Director Christopher A. Wray has withheld from Comer's committee, reportedly details a scheme between a foreign national and Biden, while he was serving as vice president.

"It was a country that we haven't discussed yet," Comer said when asked where the supposed foreign national originated. "It's not Romania. It's not China. It is another country that we'll be discussing further. We're trying to track down some new bank account.

"I tell people: The most reputable country that I have found that the Biden family was taking money from is China," he said, "if that tells you anything."

Comer confirmed that his panel believes the primary FD-1023 claim against Biden involves a monetary exchange of at least $5 million from an "adversarial country."

However, "I think you're going to see that the Biden family took in somewhere — we've already proven $10 million — I think this is going to end up being somewhere between $15 and $30 million," Comer said.

His comments arrive as the House panel prepares to move forward with holding Wray in contempt of Congress for not providing a redacted version of the document.

"We have been clear that anything short of producing these documents to the House Oversight Committee is not in compliance with the subpoena," Comer stated Wednesday.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
Rep. James Comer told Newsmax that the country involved in President Joe Biden's alleged quid pro quo is one the House Oversight Committee has not discussed publicly yet.
james comer, joe biden family, fbi form, contempt, christopher wray, china
322
2023-33-01
Thursday, 01 June 2023 08:33 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved