Rep. Zinke to Newsmax: 'We Are Dependent on China' for EV

Rep. Ryan Zinke, R-Mont., told Newsmax Wednesday that the United States is "dependent on China" for electric vehicle (EV) technology and the Biden administration is only increasing that dependence.

"I think an important issue on China is that the Biden administration is moving rapidly and pushing all speed for EV. And you look where EV comes from: the supply chain, the critical minerals that make the batteries, lithium; you have pharmaceuticals," Zinke said during an appearance on Newsmax's "The Chris Salcedo Show."

"We are dependent on China for a lot of the very important and critical components of our economy, in particular EV," he continued. "And just like Ukraine, just like the Pacific, this administration has no plan. But they're willing to go full throttle to EV and, ironically, become more dependent on China for our energy.

"The stated goal for the Biden administration is energy independence, and yet they are doing exactly the opposite: making us more dependent on China for the critical minerals, for batteries, for the solar cells, for the whole array. It is unbelievable that this administration would go blindly and put us in a position to be more vulnerable to a potential adversary."

Zinke said that the uptick of Democrats who self-identify as liberals is shocking, considering the liberal adherence to green ideology and China's environmental track record.

"China is the world's largest polluter," he said. "Ninety percent of plastics in our oceans come from four rivers in China. These are the same people that harvest organs from political dissidents."

When asked how the GOP is protecting the American people from an increasingly belligerent China, the Montana Republican said the conservative strategy hinges on Taiwan.

"[T]he effort is to put Taiwan in a position where we don't have a conflict in the Pacific," he said. "There are certain actions that I think are important.

"One is there's weapons systems that have already been paid for and funded that have not been delivered [to Taiwan]. We need to do our part in that," he continued. "And we need to develop better economic ties in the region with our allies and our friends to make sure there's a clear difference between freedom and communism in the Pacific."

