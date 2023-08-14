Rep. Comer: 'No Confidence' in Weiss; FBI Testimony Out

Just days after President Joe Biden's attorney general granted U.S. District Attorney David Weiss' request to move his Hunter Biden investigation under special counsel authority, the House Oversight Committee released evidence showing bias.

The committee on Monday released the testimony transcript of the former FBI whistleblower who corroborated IRS whistleblowers' allegations FBI headquarters tipped off Secret Service, which helped keep Hunter Biden from being interviewed.

"The Oversight Committee has no confidence in U.S. Attorney Weiss as special counsel given his inability to prevent the Biden transition team from being contacted, and federal agents were not permitted to interview Hunter Biden as planned," Chair James Comer, R-Ky., wrote in a statement, releasing the FBI whistleblower testimony with the FBI agent's name redacted.

"Under the Weiss-led investigation, investigators were prevented from taking steps that could have led to Joe Biden, the statute of limitations was allowed to run with respect to certain felonies, and the U.S. attorney's office sought to give Hunter Biden an unprecedented sweetheart plea deal.

"The House Oversight, Judiciary, and Ways and Means Committees will continue our investigation into the Justice Department's two-tiered system of justice and hold bad actors accountable."

The transcript shows the former 20-year FBI agent corroborated IRS Supervisory Special Agent Gary Shapley's testimony that FBI headquarters tipped off Secret Service headquarters, and the Biden transition team about the planned Hunter Biden interview during Weiss' investigation, according to Comer.

The former FBI agent and Shapley were then told not to approach Hunter Biden until they received a call that would never come because he was tipped off, multiple whistleblowers have now testified.

"Shapley and the FBI agent planned to interview Hunter Biden in December 2020, but learned the night before that the Biden transition team was tipped off," Comer's statement began. "They were told to not approach Hunter Biden and wait for his call. That never happened, and they never got to interview Hunter Biden.

"Tipping off the transition team and not being able to interview Hunter Biden as planned are just a couple of examples that reveal the Justice Department's misconduct in the Biden criminal investigation that occurred under U.S. Attorney Weiss' watch."