Tags: doj | michigan | terror plot | bondi | arrests

DOJ Says Michigan Terror Plot Was 'ISIS Linked'

By    |   Monday, 03 November 2025 11:43 AM EST

Federal prosecutors say an ISIS-inspired terror plot was hatched in Michigan but stopped before it could unfold.

Attorney General Pam Bondi said in a newly unsealed complaint that reveals a "major ISIS-linked terror plot" involving multiple suspects arrested in the Eastern District of Michigan.

Bondi said the men had AR-15 rifles, tactical gear, and a detailed plan "to carry out an attack on American soil."

She credited U.S. Attorney Jerome Gorgon Jr., the FBI, and local law enforcement for stopping the plot "before innocent lives were lost."

The complaint charges Mohmed Ali and Majed Mahmoud of Dearborn with conspiring to transfer firearms knowing they would be used for terrorism.

An FBI affidavit says the men and a juvenile, referred to as "Person 1," plotted an ISIS-inspired attack timed for Halloween.

Investigators say encrypted chats linked the group to ISIS supporters overseas. Some conspirators discussed traveling to Syria and Turkey to join ISIS, while Ali and "Person 1" allegedly decided to attack inside the United States instead.

The FBI said the suspects trained repeatedly at shooting ranges in Dearborn and Belleville throughout September and October.

Surveillance video showed them firing AR-15-style rifles and accumulating tactical equipment, ammunition, and body armor.

Ali purchased multiple rifles, a shotgun, and a forced-reset trigger designed to increase firing speed. Mahmoud bought his own rifle, optical sights, and more than 1,600 rounds of 5.56 mm ammunition that could be used in AR-15 weapons.

Agents say the men and "Person 1" scouted potential targets in downtown Ferndale, a nightlife district known for its LGBTQ+ clubs.

They also met in Dearborn parks to move objects from vehicles into wooded areas, which the FBI believes were related to attack planning.

In messages, Ali and "Person 1" used "pumpkin" as code for Halloween, debating whether to carry out the assault that night.

The affidavit says they consulted the father of a known extremist ideologue, who urged them not to delay what they called a "good deed."

Federal search warrants executed on Oct. 31 uncovered rifles, shotguns, handguns, more than 1,600 rounds of ammunition, GoPro cameras, tactical vests, and ISIS propaganda.

Prosecutors say the arrests prevented a large-scale attack in Michigan and possibly beyond.

Initial information released on Saturday indicated five arrests had been made. A Michigan defense attorney claimed at the time that those arrested were not a "terrorist cell."

Jim Mishler

Jim Mishler, a seasoned reporter, anchor and news director, has decades of experience covering crime, politics and environmental issues.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


