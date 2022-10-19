FBI Raided Home of ABC News Producer Who Hasn't Been Seen Since

The FBI earlier this year raided the home of an award-winning investigative journalist with ABC News who reportedly hasn't been seen since his apartment was searched.

Law enforcement searched the home of James Gordon Meek on April 27, according to neighbors who witnessed the raid. The FBI confirmed to Rolling Stone that agents were "at the 2300 block of Columbia Pike, Arlington, Virginia, conducting court-authorized law-enforcement activity," but said that the agency "cannot comment further due to an ongoing investigation."

One of Meek's neighbors, John Antonelli, told the magazine that officers "didn't stick around" after the raid.

"They took off pretty quickly and headed west on Columbia Pike towards Fairfax County," Antonelli said. "Most people seeing that green vehicle would think it's some kind of tank. But I knew it was the Lenco BearCat. That vehicle is designed to be jumped out of so they can do a raid in that kind of time. It can return fire if they're being fired upon."

The management company that oversees Meek's building, Siena Park, told Rolling Stone that they could not comment on whether or not Meek still lived in the building due to their "privacy policies," but neighbors told the magazine that they haven't seen Meek since the raid and said his apartment appears empty.

A representative for ABC News said that Meek "resigned very abruptly and hasn't worked for us for months."'

An unnamed co-worker of Meek's at ABC News said that "he fell off the face of the Earth. And people asked, but no one knew the answer."

According to Rolling Stone, agents found classified information on a laptop that belonged to Meek. His attorney, Eugene Gorokhov, told The Independent that Meek is "unaware of what allegations anonymous sources are making about his possession of classified documents."

He added: "If such documents exist, as claimed, this would be within the scope of his long career as an investigative journalist covering government wrongdoing. The allegations in your inquiry are troubling for a different reason: They appear to come from a source inside the government.

"It is highly inappropriate, and illegal, for individuals in the government to leak information about an ongoing investigation. We hope that the [Department of Justice] promptly investigates the source of this leak."