Former FBI Agent Thibault Rejects House GOP Request for Testimony

Republican members of the House Judiciary Committee sought the cooperation of former FBI agent Timothy Thibault in oversight of the handling of Hunter Biden investigations, but that request has been rebuffed.

Thibault, under public scrutiny for allegedly helping bury the Hunter Biden laptop stories during October of the 2020 presidential election, is reportedly refusing to cooperate with the House GOP, according to a New York Post exclusive.

The Post was on the cutting edge of Hunter Biden laptop reports and allegations during the 2020 presidential election.

House Republicans are vowing to dig deep into the allegations and handling of probes into Hunter Biden and his reported "laptop from hell," particularly if they retake the House majority and secure the gavel on the House Judiciary Committee.

"Concerning the request for an interview, because the subject matter pertains to sensitive law enforcement information and/or pending investigations, our client is not in a position to accept this invitation at this juncture," Thibault's attorney wrote in an official response to a request for testimony, according to the Post.

"Our client is now retired from the Federal Bureau of Investigation," the letter continued, rebuffing the House GOP request to preserve documents and evidence in their seeking of oversight.

"As such, he no longer possesses an FBI laptop or mobile device, and he no longer has access to the FBI's records and materials."

Ultimately, the request for voluntary testimony is merely a precursor to what can become an official congressional subpoena in 2023.

"Thibault can refuse to cooperate now, but can't hide from a congressional subpoena in the future," a source told the Post.

The Post's Miranda Devine, who wrote "Laptop from Hell: Hunter Biden, Big Tech, and the Dirty Secrets the President Tried to Hide," reported Thibault was the FBI "point man" on hearing the allegations from former Hunter Biden business partner Tony Bobulinski.

And, Thibault reportedly ordered the October 2020 closing of the FBI investigations into Hunter Biden's alleged "criminal financial and related activity," which precariously came during the presidential election campaign.

Thibault resigned from the FBI in August, and FBI Director Christopher Wray called the allegations against Thibault "deeply troubling."

Reps. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, Darrell Issa, R-Calif., and Mike Johnson, R-La., sent a response to Thibault's rejection of testimony, calling his reason to deny "baseless," the Post reported.

"There is no rationale or legal basis for your refusal to cooperate with our inquiry for the reasons articulated in your attorney's Oct. 7 letter," they wrote. "Your testimony is necessary for our oversight, and you can be assured that committee Republicans will continue to pursue this matter into the 118th Congress."

Thibault attorney Charles Duross said he client is not avoiding testifying, as much as holding "continuing obligations related to his prior work, which impacts his ability to voluntarily provide such information," adding it "is not the case that our client is unwilling to cooperate."