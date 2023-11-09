Report: FBI Probed Biden's Golf Club Membership

The FBI briefly investigated then-Sen. Joe Biden's membership in the exclusive Delaware Fieldstone Golf Club in 2007, the Washington Post reported Thursday.

According to the report, the club's leaders voted to give Biden a membership from an "unused ticket" in 2001 that enabled him to join without paying the between $30,000-$34,000 "partnership fee," but he was required to pay yearly dues and other fees.

The "ticket" allowing his entrance to the club was provided by a company owned by one of the club's founders, du Pont chemical heiress Lisa Dean Mosley, the report said.

Mosley, who died in 2016, and the club were under FBI scrutiny at the time for millions in loans she provided to a local official in return for help getting the club open, according to the Post.

The brief FBI investigation examined the potential "monetary benefit" the membership may have entailed and closed the probe without any allegations of wrongdoing by Biden or Mosley.

According to the report, it's not clear if Biden and Mosley knew each other, but while in the Senate, Biden recruited top staffers from the international chemical firm based in Wilmington.

During the time, the Post report said that Biden was campaigning as a "blue collar" Senator, and "one of the poorest members of Congress" with an annual income of about $221,000 combined with his wife Jill Biden.

Wilmington attorney Joseph Hurley, who grew up with Biden and represented Moseley, told the Post that "it would be quite an accomplishment" to rise into the same social circles as the du Ponts in Delaware society.

"It's like, 'I've really arrived,' because the du Ponts were the family, the king's-family type thing," Hurley said.

A White House spokesman responded to the Post's questions about Biden's relationship with the club with an email.

"These bizarre suggestions from more than 20 years ago are confusing given the fact that the Post is reporting that President Biden was fully responsible for membership dues at the golf club and all out-of-pocket costs associated with it," the email said. "Frankly, the Post's own reporting suggests this supposed matter was closed 15 years ago with no finding of wrongdoing. If you want to dig deep on who's funding a president's golf habits, we might have some suggestions."

Since becoming president, records show Biden has visited the golf club at least 22 times.