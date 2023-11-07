Rep. Jackson to Newsmax: Dems Will Move on From Biden

Rep. Ronny Jackson, R-Texas, predicted Tuesday on Newsmax that the Democratic Party will move on from President Joe Biden in 2024.

Jackson, appearing on "Eric Bolling The Balance," said Biden's physical and mental decline, coupled with a low approval rating, will persuade Democrats that they can do better without him.

"They've got a big problem right now," Jackson said. "And the main problem is this man is completely cognitively incapable of being our president, and everybody sees it. It's been on full display for two-and-a-half years now.

"As each day goes on, they're trying to figure out more and more about what they do about this. ... They can't possibly run this man again for another term. We'll be lucky if he's able to finish the term that he's already in."

Jackson also pointed to controversy surrounding Biden's son, Hunter Biden, and the foreign business dealings that the House Committee on Oversight and Accountability has helped elucidate in recent months.

"I think the one thing they will do is that they will quietly look away while this Hunter Biden stuff blows up and he has to resign, or he has to back out, or he has to declare he's not going to run again," Jackson said.

Ultimately, Jackson believes that it will be "the Democrats that get rid of him, not the Republicans."

According to a FiveThirtyEight average of polls, Biden's approval sits near a record low at 38.6%. Meanwhile, his disapproval is hovering around record highs, at 55.6%.

David Axelrod, a senior adviser to former President Barack Obama, had suggested on social media platform X that Biden should reconsider his prospects heading in 2024 before deleting the post and reversing course.

"It's overreacting to say I told him to drop out," Axelrod told Politico. "I didn't do that. He's the only one to make the decision. And if his decision is, 'No, I'm the best person to take this on,' then he will."

