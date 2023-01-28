Report: FBI Seized Biden VP Notebooks During Delaware Document Search

The FBI seized notebooks from President Joe Biden's Delaware home along with at least six classified documents during a Jan. 21 "consensual" search.

NBC News reported that personal handwritten notebooks from Biden's time as vice president were among items taken by FBI agents searching his Delaware properties.

A source for the story told NBC that the notebooks were taken because Biden wrote about his official business as vice president under former President Barack Obama, including details of his "diplomatic engagements," which may have contained or referenced classified information.

A spokesperson for Biden's personal attorney Bob Bauer did not address the notebooks when asked by the news outlet, instead referring to a Jan. 14 statement regarding the issue.

"As noted in the statement released on Jan. 14, consistent with our view of the requirements of our cooperation with DOJ [the Department of Justice] in this matter, we will not comment on the accuracy of reports of this nature," the spokesperson told NBC.

Neither the DOJ nor FBI commented on the story.

On the day of the search, Bauer told NBC News that the materials taken were within the scope of the ongoing DOJ investigation into Biden's handling of classified documents.

"DOJ took possession of materials it deemed within the scope of its inquiry, including six items consisting of documents with classification markings and surrounding materials, some of which were from the president's service in the Senate and some of which were from his tenure as vice president," Bauer said.

According to that report, the FBI spent 13 hours going through Biden's Wilmington residence, sifting through items "including personally handwritten notes, files, papers, binders, memorabilia, to-do lists, schedules, and reminders going back decades."

The classified documents issue arose following a dispute between former President Donald Trump and the National Archives on documents taken after he left office in 2021 which the archives said needed to be returned, but which Trump has claimed at various times are his or that he declassifed them en masse while president, among other things.

That dispute led to an FBI raid and search of Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida and caused Attorney General Merrick Garland to appoint a special counsel to investigate any wrongdoing.

Earlier this month, Biden's attorneys announced they discovered several classified documents in early November at an office in Washington, D.C., that Biden used from 2017-19.

Since that announcement, more documents have been found in various searches of Biden's Delaware properties, leading Garland to appoint a second special counsel to investigate Biden's handling of the documents.

Last week, former Vice President Mike Pence also announced that he found documents from his time in office at his Indiana home.

The most recent discovery led to the National Archives sending letters to all former presidents and vice presidents asking them to look through their homes for any classified materials they may have.