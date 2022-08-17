Georgia 'Fake Electors' Ask Judge to Disqualify Atlanta DA From 2020 Election Probe

Eleven Georgia Republicans accused of being "fake electors" in 2020 have asked a judge to disqualify Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis from her investigation into former President Donald Trump and his allies to overturn the election results in the state in 2020, citing a conflict of interest, reports The Hill.

The request comes two weeks after Fulton County Judge Robert McBurney barred Willis from investigating Republican state Sen. Burt Jones, one of the "fake electors," after Willis hosted a campaign fundraiser for Jones' political opponent.

In a court filing Tuesday, the group asked McBurney to reconsider his ruling, arguing they are each "inextricably intertwined" with Jones.

"Indeed, because Senator Jones has been removed from this investigation, there is arguably an even greater likelihood that the officers of his campaign partners, his running mates, his financial supporters, and his key political allies could be treated even more harshly," they wrote.

Willis in May convened a special grand jury to investigate the conduct of Trump and his allies in the aftermath of the 2020 presidential election.

Rudy Giuliani, the former New York City mayor and Trump attorney, on Wednesday appeared before the Fulton County special grand jury after local prosecutors informed his lawyers that he was a target in that probe.

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., on Monday was ordered by a federal judge to appear before the grand jury, though he said he would take the case to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 11th Circuit, arguing that his status as a senator shielded him from having to testify under the Speech and Debate clause of the Constitution.

"This weaponization of the law needs to stop," Graham said in a statement. "So, I will use the courts. We will go as far as we need to go, and do whatever needs to be done, to make sure that people like me can do their jobs without fear of some county prosecutor coming after you."