Rep. Hice to Newsmax: Georgia's Voter Law Proving Successful

Georgia's strong primary election turnout, plus the advance voting, shows that its controversial election law, which led to protests and boycotts when it was initially passed, is working out after all, Rep. Jody Hice, who is campaigning against incumbent Secretary of State Brad Raffensberger for his seat, said on Newsmax on Tuesday.

"This bill from the very beginning, SP 202, was all about giving greater access to voting while at the same time making cheating more difficult," the Georgia Republican said on Newsmax's "National Report." "The fact that we are seeing outrageously high numbers of voters shows that indeed that is the case."

The early voting turnout is "186% up from 2018, and 212% up for the 2020 bottom line," Hice said.

Hice, who is endorsed in the race by former President Donald Trump, said he chose to run for secretary of state rather than remain in Congress because of the results of the 2020 election in Georgia and accused Raffensperger of allowing the state's vote to be "compromised or violated" during that presidential election.

"Sending out nearly 7 million unsolicited ballot request forms to everyone on our voter registration file, knowing that that file was grossly inaccurate was an enormous mistake and a wide-open door for fraud," Hice said.

"Then you add to that the drop-off boxes that he brought into the state, the weakening of voter identification, the enabling of 'Zuckerbucks' to the tune of some $50 million brought into this state to sway the election. It was a gross representation of fair elections. I stepped into this race for this primary purpose to defend and protect the voice of the people at the ballot box at all costs that must be defended."

Hice also spoke out against Democrat gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams, who is running unopposed in the primary, for her comments referring to Georgia as being the "worst state in the country" because of its low standings in mental health, maternal mortality, and incarceration rates.

"This is a great state, the No. 1 state in the country for business and great place to live, and it's unbelievable to me that someone running for governor of the state of Georgia would come out, saying this is the worst place to live," said Hice. "[She is] showing her true colors in terms of what she represents. Georgians are tired of the leadership of radical Democrats, and I believe that this is yet again an example of someone who is absolutely out of control out of step and out of touch with Georgians."

About NEWSMAX TV: