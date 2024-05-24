Fani Willis Appeals Dismissal of Charges Against Trump

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis is appealing a judge's decision to dismiss some of the charges against former President Donald Trump and others in the Georgia election interference case.

Willis filed a notice of appeal on Thursday regarding the dismissal of six of the counts back in March.

Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee had written in an order that six of the counts in the indictment must be quashed, including three against Trump. But the order leaves intact other charges, and the judge wrote that prosecutors could seek a new indictment on the charges he dismissed, according to The Associated Press.

One of the dismissed counts regarded the phone call Trump made to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger on Jan. 2, 2021. Trump had allegedly told the secretary to "find 11,780 votes," the Washington Examiner said.

Willis' action came after the appeals court already agreed to take up Trump and his co-defendants' appeal over their efforts to disqualify Willis from the case, ABC News reported.

Trump and 18 others pleaded not guilty last August to all charges in an indictment for alleged efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election in Georgia, the news outlet reported. Four of the defendants have accepted plea deals in exchange for agreeing to testify against other defendants.