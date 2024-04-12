Fani Willis' Former Employee Aiding DOJ, Republicans

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis faces a new challenge to remain on the election interference case against former President Donald Trump, this time from the Department of Justice.

Earlier in the week, the Washington Free Beacon reported that the DOJ had uncovered "inconsistencies" in Willis’ use of a federal grant thanks to a whistleblower who Willis had fired two years prior.

On Thursday, House Judiciary Committee Chair Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, said the former employee of the district attorney’s office was aiding their investigation into Willis and her alleged misuse of federal funds.

"God bless the whistleblower [who] came forward," Jordan said. "We've talked with the whistleblower, she's giving information to the press, to us. Now the Department of Justice is looking into this. All kinds of problems with Fani Willis and this ridiculous investigation she's run on President Trump and others," Jordan said to Maria Bartiromo on Fox Business Network.

The complaint alleges that Willis was attempting to use a $488,000 federal grant to pay for "swag," computers, and travel. "During our review of the award to respond to this inquiry, we have noticed some inconsistencies in what Fulton County has reported to [the Federal Subaward Reporting System] and we are working with them to update their reporting accordingly," a Justice Department spokeswoman told the Washington Free Beacon.

On Thursday, Trump co-defendant Harrison Floyd hinted that additional whistleblowers could be coming forward, posting, "There are current employees talking, too. Hearings are going to be to [fire]." Floyd's statement has not been confirmed as of Friday.

The allegations are just the latest in a series of corruption complaints against Willis. In February, Trump co-defendant Michael Roman filed a motion alleging that Willis gave special prosecutor Nathan Wade unusually large sums for his work despite his inexperience and then used those payments to fund lavish vacations for the couple.

Defense attorneys for Trump argued that the romantic relationship Willis had with Wade, coupled with their financial corruption, should have been grounds to have them removed from the case. Wade was ultimately dismissed but Willis has remained.

In August, a Fulton County grand jury indicted Trump and 18 others, accusing them of engaging in various acts to overturn the 2020 presidential election outcome in Georgia.