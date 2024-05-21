WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: fani willis | primary | reelection | georgia | donald trump | election case

Fani Willis, Prosecutor in Ga.'s Trump Election Case, Wins Dem Primary in Reelection Bid

Fani Willis speaking
Fani Willis (AP)

Tuesday, 21 May 2024 07:35 PM EDT

Fani Willis, prosecutor in Georgia Trump election case, on Tuesday won the Democratic primary in her bid for reelection.

AP and Newsmax have both called the race in Willis' favor.

Willis is a polarizing figure, whom Donald Trump has accused of acting on a partisan vendetta in her election interference prosecution. 

While the Trump election case and racketeering cases against well-known rappers have boosted Willis' public profile, her campaign has focused her efforts to reduce a staggering case backlog that existed when she took office, fight gang violence and catch at-risk youth before they get caught up in the criminal justice system.

In what many have seen as a major misstep, she engaged in a romantic relationship with a special prosecutor she hired for the election case. Claims by defense attorneys in the case that the romance created a conflict of interest threatened to derail the prosecution.

Newsmax contributed to this report.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.


