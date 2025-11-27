Colorado State Senator Killed in Crash

Faith Winter, a Colorado state senator who championed the environment, was killed in a five-car crash near Denver on Wednesday night.

The crash occurred on Interstate 25 near Dry Creek Road in Arapahoe County at 6:30 p.m., the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office said. Three people were injured, authorities said. The cause of the crash remains under investigation, authorities said.

Winter, a Democrat, was first elected to the state senate in 2018, having previously served in the Colorado House of Representatives and as a city councilwoman.

Passionate about the environment and "an organizer at heart," Winter served as a high-level director for Enviro Citizen, The White House Project, Emerge Colorado, Colorado Conservation Voters, and VoteRunLead, according to her biography.

She graduated with a degree in environmental management and biology from the University of the Redlands.

"Our state is shaken by the loss of Senator Faith Winter, and I send my deepest condolences to her children, loved ones, friends, and colleagues across our state," Gov. Jared Polis said in a statement.

"Faith was a fierce advocate for hardworking Coloradans, women, and families, and our climate," Polis, who said he knew Winter for 20 years, said.

"I have had the honor of working with her on many issues to improve the lives of every person and family in our great state, and tackling climate change," Polis added.

"I am deeply saddened for her family, her friends and colleagues, and her community," Polis continued. "Faith's work and advocacy made Colorado a better state."

Winter was responsible for a 2021 measure that imposed fees on the purchase of gas and diesel fuel to raise billions for transportation projects and to improve air quality, the Colorado Sun reported.

She also was an advocate for a statewide paid-leave program for workers to take time off to care for a baby or an ailing loved one, the Sun reported.

She is survived by her children, Tobin and Sienna, along with her dogs Queso, Waffles, and Olive.

She was engaged to marry Matt Gray, a former state representative, the Colorado Sun reported.