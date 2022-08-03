×
Tags: walorski

Congresswoman Jackie Walorski Dies in Car Crash: Reports

(AP)

Wednesday, 03 August 2022 04:32 PM EDT

Lawmaker Jackie Walorski, who represents Indiana's 2nd congressional district in the U.S. House of Representatives, died in a car crash on Wednesday afternoon, WNDU, an NBC affiliate in Indiana, posted on Twitter.

Walorski's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment. But House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy confirmed the news on Twitter:

He wrote, "It is with a heavy heart that I am sharing this statement from the Office of Congresswoman Jackie Walorski."

According to reports, three people died in the crash, at SR 19 and SR 119 near Nappanee, on Wednesday afternoon. Two vehicles were involved. 

Walorski was in an SUV, as were the other two who died.

Walorski, a Republican, has represented District 2 since 2012. 

Walorski, 58, was a lifelong resident of Indiana, according to her official biography. She served on the House Ways and Means Committee and as the ranking member of the Subcommittee on Worker and Family Support.

Newsmax contributed to this report.

© 2022 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Newsfront
walorski
Wednesday, 03 August 2022 04:32 PM
