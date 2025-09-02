Trump: Colorado's Mail-In Voting Swayed Space Command Move

President Donald Trump said Colorado's reliance on mail-in voting played a decisive role in his decision to relocate U.S. Space Command headquarters from Colorado Springs to Huntsville, Alabama, reversing a Biden-era decision and reigniting a political fight between the two states, The Hill reported.

The headquarters, now at Peterson Space Force Base in Colorado Springs, will move to Huntsville's Redstone Arsenal in the coming years.

"The problem I have with Colorado, one of the big problems, [is that] they do mail-in voting. They do all mail-in voting. So they have automatically crooked elections," Trump said during an Oval Office announcement. "And we can't have that. When a state is for mail-in voting, that means they want dishonest elections, because that's what that means."

Trump said the voting system "played a big factor" in his choice. When asked whether he was concerned that some officials at Space Command may resist relocating, he again criticized Colorado's election laws. "The problem with Colorado is they have a very corrupt voting system," he said.

Trump has long railed against mail-in voting, claiming that it fosters widespread fraud. He frequently describes the 2020 loss to Joe Biden as the result of such fraud, pointing to expanded mail-in balloting during the coronavirus pandemic.

Critics, countering his narrative, have insisted that instances of mail ballot fraud are rare and that safeguards are in place to protect the integrity of the process.

Colorado is among eight states that automatically send ballots to all registered voters. Trump's administration has sought to roll back such systems. In March, he signed an executive order overhauling federal election procedures, including measures aimed at limiting mail-in ballots and addressing non-citizen voting.

The decision to move Space Command marks the end of a yearslong tug-of-war between Colorado and Alabama leaders; each side has accused the other of benefiting from politically motivated moves under different administrations. Trump initially selected Alabama in the final days of his first term, but in 2023, President Joe Biden reversed course and opted to keep the command in Colorado, Politico reported.

Alabama lawmakers welcomed the announcement and appeared alongside Trump, Vice President JD Vance, and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth at the White House. "We're moving forward with what we want to do in the place that we want to have this," Trump said. "And this will be there for hopefully hundreds of years. That's where it's gonna be."

The Pentagon briefly foreshadowed the plan before Trump's announcement, posting a link on its website titled "U.S. Space Command HQ Announcement." That reference was later removed.

Colorado lawmakers vowed to fight the relocation, arguing that the command is more effectively run in Colorado Springs, where it has been based for decades. But Trump dismissed those objections, maintaining that Alabama was always his preferred site.

The move underscores Trump's broader campaign against mail-in voting ahead of the 2026 elections. "When a state is for mail-in voting, that means they want dishonest elections," he said. "So that played a big factor also."