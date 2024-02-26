×
Tags: explosive | device | alabama | attorney | general | office

Explosive Device Detonated Outside Alabama AG's Office

By    |   Monday, 26 February 2024 04:18 PM EST

Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall released a statement Monday saying that an explosive device detonated outside of his office on Saturday in Montgomery.

No one was injured, he said.

“In the early hours of Saturday, February 24, an explosive device was detonated outside of the Alabama Attorney General’s Office building in Montgomery. Thankfully, no staff or personnel were injured by the explosion. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency will be leading the investigation, and we are urging anyone with information to contact them immediately,” Marshall said in the statement.

No other information was provided, including whether the explosion caused any property damage to Marshall’s office.

The explosion happened a day after Marshall said he would not prosecute in vitro fertilization providers or families in the wake of the Feb. 19 ruling by the state's Supreme Court that embryos should be considered children.

Mark Swanson

