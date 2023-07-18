Group to CEOs: Keep DEI Programs Despite SCOTUS Affirmative Action Ruling

An organization committed to advancing the role and contributions of Black executives nationwide and globally is urging U.S. CEOs to remain committed to diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) initiatives in light of the Supreme Court's recent ruling that race-based admissions in higher education is unconstitutional.

The Executive Leadership Council (ELC), based in the nation's capital, wrote an open letter to American CEOs encouraging them "to remain steadfast in your efforts and retain DEI initiatives within your organization."

"While the recent SCOTUS ruling overturned affirmative action in higher education, it does not impede you from continuing to exert successful practices that serve and advance your efforts today, as recent declarations made by a small group of attorneys general might imply," the ELC wrote, referring to a July 13 letter from 13 GOP attorneys general to Fortune 100 CEOs that warned them to refrain from using racial preferences in hiring and promotion decisions.

"Instead, we encourage you to continue to use your DEI tools as well as the standards set forth by the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission to help further your work and ensure that your organization represents the marketplace as it should," the group wrote.

Even before the Supreme Court's ruling, several states have taken measures to prohibit public institutions from using DEI initiatives, most notably Florida, where public institutions are prohibited from funding the promotion, support, or maintenance of DEI programs and from offering any general education course that "teaches identity politics, or is based on theories that systemic racism, sexism, oppression, and privilege are inherent in the institutions of the United States."

In Texas, DEI offices are banned at public colleges and universities, and the state also banned mandatory diversity training for students and employees. Also, in the National Defense Authorization Act — the Pentagon's budget for the 2024 fiscal year — that was recently passed by the House contains a provision that eliminates all DEI programs and staff in the Pentagon.

"The common thread that we can all build on is that we are all Americans who want to create the best future for our country," the ELC wrote. "The research clearly shows that when we establish more inclusive and diverse environments, our corporate structures and communities thrive and are more economically sound.

"We must seek to abolish these negative narratives that are intended to set us back and instead embrace the diversity of our country so that everyone wins. Now is not the time to retreat, but to boldly stand as we advance equitable opportunities for all and continue to build a strong and flourishing economy."