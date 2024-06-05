WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: esg | funds | poor performance | blackrock

Investors Pull Out of ESG Funds Over Poor Performance

By    |   Wednesday, 05 June 2024 10:40 PM EDT

Investors have pulled out of environmental, social, and corporate governance funds because of poor performance, the Financial Times reported Wednesday.

Close to $40 billion has been withdrawn from ESG funds this year because of poor performance, the outlet reported. This despite the funds receiving heavy backing from finance and industry titans, according to Unlimited Hangout, as well as support from the U.S. government in the "Inflation Reduction Act" and its emphasis on green energy.

"ESG was a dotcom sort of hype 20 years later and now it has passed," Pierre-Yves Gauthier, head of strategy at the research company AlphaValue, told the Times.

Moreover, House Republicans have subpoenaed BlackRock and State Street as part of an investigation into the financial sector over claims they are violating antitrust laws.

Last year, BlackRock CEO Larry Fink said, according to the Times, that he doesn't use "ESG" anymore because the term has been "entirely weaponized."

Nonetheless, Todd Cort, a professor at the Yale School of Management who works in sustainable investing, told the Times even though the term has fallen out of favor, the underlying social and environmental challenges remain.

"Behind the curtain," Cort said, "there will be substantially more effort by investors to understand environmental and social risks. That will continue to grow, and I actually don't care too much if we continue to call it ESG."

Nick Koutsobinas

Nick Koutsobinas, a Newsmax writer, has years of news reporting experience. A graduate from Missouri State University’s philosophy program, he focuses on exposing corruption and censorship.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Investors are pulling out of environmental, social, and corporate governance funds (ESG) because of poor performance, the Financial Times reported Wednesday.
esg, funds, poor performance, blackrock
225
2024-40-05
Wednesday, 05 June 2024 10:40 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved