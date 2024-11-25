WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: erik | lyle | menendez

Los Angeles Judge Postpones Hearing on Release of Menendez Brothers

Los Angeles Judge Postpones Hearing on Release of Menendez Brothers
The brothers in 1990. (AP)

Monday, 25 November 2024 03:43 PM EST

A Los Angeles County judge on Monday postponed a hearing over the possible release of Lyle and Erik Menendez after 35 years in prison for the shotgun murder of their parents, saying he wanted to hear from a new district attorney due to take office on Dec. 3.

"I'm not ready to go forward," Superior Court Judge Michael Jesic told a hearing. "I want the new administration to go through the documents."

The Menendez brothers were convicted of first-degree murder and sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole after the second of two highly publicized trials for killing their parents, Jose and Kitty Menendez, in 1989.

The case captivated the U.S. in the 1990s because of the brothers' wealth and privilege as the sons of a record company and entertainment industry executive. A recent Netflix documentary series raised the new evidence and revived public interest in the case.

That evidence supported their claims they were sexually abused by their father for years, leading to the outgoing district attorney to support their release.

In Monday's hearing, defense lawyers sought to reduce their first-degree murder conviction to voluntary manslaughter, which could make them eligible for release.

The judge rescheduled the hearing for Jan. 30 but still decided to hear the testimony of two Menendez relatives who support the release of the brothers, now 56 and 53. The brothers were meant to follow the proceeding by video link from prison, but technical difficulties prevented them from watching, at least temporarily.

The brothers said they were the victims of abuse while prosecutors argued the pair sought the multimillion-dollar fortune of their parents. Lyle was 21 and Erik was 18 at the time of the murders.

Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascon said the new evidence combined with a more modern understanding of sexual abuse led him to ask for resentencing of the Menendez brothers, saying they had paid their debt to society.

But Gascon was later defeated in the Nov. 5 election and will leave office on Dec. 3.

Incoming District Attorney Nathan Hochman has yet to take a position on the case.

Gascon has said there is no doubt the brothers killed their parents but cited a letter Erik Menendez purportedly wrote to a cousin eight months before the murders in which he referred to the abuse.

Investigators also are examining allegations from a member of the 1980s pop band Menudo who said he was abused by Jose Menendez. Those allegations were publicized last year in Peacock documentary series called "Menendez + Menudo: Boys Betrayed."

Had the evidence been presented at trial, the jury may have reached a different outcome, Gascon said. 

© 2024 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
A Los Angeles County judge on Monday postponed a hearing over the possible release of Lyle and Erik Menendez after 35 years in prison for the shotgun murder of their parents, saying he wanted to hear from a new district attorney due to take office on Dec. 3."I'm not ready...
erik, lyle, menendez
443
2024-43-25
Monday, 25 November 2024 03:43 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved