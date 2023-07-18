Lara Trump to Newsmax: DOJ 'Targeting' Trump Over 2024

Lara Trump, senior adviser to the presidential campaign of her father-in-law, former President Donald Trump, told Newsmax on Tuesday that the Justice Department is "targeting" him due to his front-runner status.

When asked on "John Bachman Now" about Trump's claim that he's received a "target letter" from federal investigators over the weekend and expects to be indicted again, Lara Trump noted that she hasn't spoken with her father-in-law about the letter, but she sees it as "the targeting of the number one political opponent of Joe Biden by Biden's DOJ is very, very concerning."

She added, "It should concern every single citizen of this country, whether or not you like Donald Trump. It should have no bearing, the fact that [special counsel] Jack Smith and his investigations up into March had already spent $9 million of taxpayer money, again to go after the one person who I think they know could beat Joe Biden in the presidential election in 2024, is crazy."

Lara Trump continued, "we see time and time again, the targeting of one person, Donald Trump, and it's pretty interesting how every time his poll numbers go up something like this happens.

"There is another indictment either looming or that has just occurred. It is really frightening, and I think it's very upsetting to people in this country to see the double standard to see the way that Hunter Biden was treated in his plea deal and treated with kid gloves, and nobody can touch him, and there really is no repercussion for anything that he's done, and he's done some pretty awful things."

