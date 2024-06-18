Biden Lands EPA Union's First Endorsement

In its first political endorsement, the largest union of Environmental Protection Agency workers said it is backing President Joe Biden's reelection effort.

The announcement from the American Federation of Government Employees (AFGE) Council 238 came in a post on X on Tuesday.

The union wrote: "We represent 8,0000 @EPA workers & @JoeBiden is getting our first-ever political endorsement!!! The urgency of the #ClimateCrisis, (Donald) Trump’s attacks on science & his slashing of #EPA’S workforce points to only one choice: President Joe Biden!"

According to The Hill, Union President Marie Owens Powell added in a written statement: "AFGE Council 238 is proud to issue its first-ever political endorsement to President Joe Biden a leader who supports and values the work of federal employees who are working tirelessly to face the climate emergency."

She ripped former President Donald Trump for his "dangerous rhetoric around climate change."