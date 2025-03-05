Trump's EPA Nominee Pushes for Climate Adaptation

President Donald Trump's nominee to lead the Environmental Protection Agency's Air and Radiation Office said Wednesday that the United States should focus on adapting to climate change rather than mitigating its effects, drawing scrutiny from lawmakers, The Hill reported.

During his Senate confirmation hearing, Aaron Szabo, talked about how to deal with climate-related threats in an exchange with Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse, D-R.I.

"What are key climate tipping points that you would watch in your position to try to avoid?" Whitehouse asked.

"I believe that the climate is changing. I believe that it is important for us to adapt to any change, including those that occur with respect to climate," Szabo said.

Whitehouse sought clarification, asking, "Not to mitigate to prevent it, just to adapt to it?"

"I'm currently — and if confirmed and — bound by the laws that Congress has established," Szabo said.

The senator questioned whether the country was on a path to climate safety or if additional efforts were needed to reduce carbon emissions.

"I believe that we need to be adapting to all changes, including those to the climate," Szabo said.

His statements highlight a distinction in climate policy approaches.

Adaptation typically refers to measures taken to manage the effects of climate change, such as reinforcing infrastructure against extreme weather. At the same time, mitigation involves reducing greenhouse gas emissions to slow climate change. Climate scientists widely advocate combining both strategies to avoid the worst consequences of a warming planet.

Szabo's comments follow reports that EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin recommended overturning the agency's finding that climate change poses a danger to public health. This development has sparked concerns among environmental advocates and lawmakers who support stronger regulatory action on emissions.

The hearing, which also included questioning for deputy administrator nominee David Fotouhi, featured moments of contention over climate policy but remained largely procedural.

Szabo's nomination will now proceed to the next stage of the confirmation process.