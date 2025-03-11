White House: Media Lying About Entitlement Cuts

The White House said Tuesday that some media outlets are distorting the words of Department of Government Efficiency leader Elon Musk, who said the potential for massive waste in entitlements like Social Security makes them a priority target for review.

The White House Rapid Response team posted a clip of Musk being interviewed on Fox Business in which he talked about the potential of waste and fraud in entitlements, not wide-ranging program spending cuts. Musk said as much as $700 billion in improper payments could be involved.

President Donald Trump last week also said his administration is "not going to touch" entitlement programs such as Social Security, Medicare, and Medicaid, but didn't rule out that spending cuts can come through rooting out fraud and waste in the programs.

Still, some media media outlets have pounced:

CNN: "Elon Musk on Monday highlighted the cost of federal spending on entitlement programs, the latest sign of the tech billionaire and presidential adviser's focus to downsize the federal government amid fears of cuts to Social Security, Medicare, and Medicaid."

Vanity Fair: "The DOGE chief confirmed he wants to cut 'entitlements,' despite Donald Trump's past promise that "none of that stuff is going to be touched."

Business Standard: "Billionaire presidential adviser Elon Musk called entitlement spending — benefits including Social Security and Medicare — key targets for cuts, an assertion that directly contradicts President Donald Trump's pledge to not touch those programmes."

The White House said the focus in the Trump administration is to cut out waste and abuse, not reduce program spending in general.

"What kind of a person doesn't support eliminating waste, fraud, and abuse in government spending that ultimately costs taxpayers more?" the White House said in a statement.