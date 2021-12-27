'The View' Struggling to Find Conservative Replacement for Meghan McCain

ABC's "The View" is struggling to find a new conservative co-host that fits the criteria after the departure of Meghan McCain earlier this year, Politico reported on Monday.

The network is reportedly not considering a Republican who continues to challenge the 2020 presidential election results or has shown support for the riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, according to Insider.

"They are really looking for a unicorn," a former show staffer told Politico. "They want someone who is going to fight — but not too hard, because they don't want it to be ugly and bickering."

In the months since McCain left, the show has featured conservative guests such as former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice, former Hewlett-Packard chief executive Carly Fiorina, and former Fox News journalist Gretchen Carlson.

Current co-hosts Joy Behar, Whoopi Goldberg and Sunny Hostin are reportedly uncomfortable with the constant shuffling of guest hosts. The women are pushing executive producer Brian Teta to find a replacement sooner than later.

In August, Teta told The Wrap he was "taking a little time" to find a long-term replacement for McCain. Recently, a spokesperson told Politico that the show will resume holding auditions for potential hosts in 2022.

In the meantime, former White House director of strategic communications Alyssa Farah will make a second stint as a guest analyst next month. Former New York Times journalist Bari Weiss will also make guest appearances, according to Insider.

"Our plans are on track as we continue to look for the right person to join our panel of smart, dynamic women," a spokesperson for the show told Politico. "We look forward to welcoming guest co-hosts for return appearances and introducing new names into the mix in the new year."