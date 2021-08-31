Condoleezza Rice, Mia Love to Temporarily Replace Meghan McCain on 'The View'

A slew of guest hosts including former Utah congresswoman Mia Love and former U.S. Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice will be taking over Meghan McCain's hosting responsibilities for "The View."

The token conservative left the show at the end of last season, leaving a void to be filled by several other conservatives when the 25th season kicks off on Sept. 7, according to Fox News. Among them is Love, who will sit in the seat left vacant by McCain for the first week of the new season. She will be followed by Rice, former presidential candidate Carly Fiorina, Trump communications director Alyssa Farah, as well as reality TV star Cameran Eubanks and others.

Additionally, "The View" will be bringing in former hosts in celebration of its 25th anniversary.

"25 years is such an incredible milestone," executive producer Brian Teta said in a statement. "We have so much planned to honor this amazing platform that Barbara Walters created. I can’t think of a better way to kick off that celebration than by welcoming the co-hosts back to the iconic View table and to have them in front of a live studio audience again."

Teta added that, with regards to coming up with a replacement for McCain, he would be "taking a little time."

McCain's final episode on "The View" aired in August this year and while viewers were used to her sparring with co-hosts Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, and Sara Haines, she signed off thanking her fellow panelists.

"You women have been so incredible to work with,” she said.

"This has been a really wild ride the past four years of my life,” McCain continued in her farewell remarks. "It’s been, honestly, the best of times, and worst of times in all ways, on and off the show. And it’s been a really incredible, liberating experience. And I will always cherish the time I’ve spent with all of you. So thank you all from the bottom of my heart."

