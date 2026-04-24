Former NATO Envoy: Europe Should Back Trump on Iran

Kurt Volker, former U.S. Ambassador to NATO, suggested that European leaders should be thankful to NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte for being "being complimentary, being enthusiastic" toward President Donald Trump over the war in Iran.

Volker, during an appearance Thursday on Politico's EU Confidential podcast, said Rutte is doing European leaders "a service."

"Frankly, I think European leaders ought to be thanking Mark Rutte for working with President Trump, being complimentary, being enthusiastic because then they don't have to," Volker said. "He is doing them a service and it's important that he does that."

Volker argued that while European leaders face domestic political pressure, they should adopt a more strategic tone when dealing with Trump, emphasizing cooperation rather than confrontation.

"Go out and say, 'OK, we have a vested interest in security in the Persian Gulf and the free flow of energy. We're prepared to contribute to a regime that would ensure that that remains free and fair and open,'" he said.

"'We don't have that yet. We need to see a more stable situation so we know where to pitch in. But let's work together. Let's talk about that.' I mean, that's not that difficult."

Volker, who served as U.S. envoy to NATO and later as a key Trump administration official, warned that European politicians risk damaging critical alliances by openly criticizing the president's handling of the conflict.

"You might think this is a huge folly… but you don’t have to say it," Volker said, cautioning that such criticism "alienates Donald Trump" and could trigger broader tensions between the U.S. and its allies.

The remarks come as several European leaders — including officials in the United Kingdom, France, and Spain — have openly condemned Trump's decision to launch military action against Iran.

The leaders' comments have fueled an increasingly public divide between Washington and parts of Europe.

Volker also defended Trump's broader strategy toward Iran, arguing the president was right to take decisive action to prevent Tehran from developing nuclear weapons.

The former ambassador dismissed longstanding claims by Iran that its nuclear program is peaceful, saying the regime has pursued such capabilities "for decades."

He also backed Trump's earlier withdrawal from the Obama-era nuclear deal, calling it flawed and ineffective.

The ongoing war has already reshaped global dynamics, with Iran retaliating through attacks on U.S. assets and disruptions to key shipping in the Strait of Hormuz, a critical artery for global energy supplies.

Despite tensions, Volker said maintaining a strong U.S.-Europe alliance remains essential, particularly as broader security challenges continue to mount.

Trump has previously criticized certain NATO countries for what he sees as a lack of support, while praising allies that have stood more firmly behind U.S. efforts.

The administration is reportedly weighing how to respond to nations that have limited cooperation during the conflict.