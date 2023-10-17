Emerson Poll: Trump Beating Biden by 21 in Montana

Montana voters say they favor former President Donald Trump at 49% in a hypothetical match with President Joe Biden, who is supported by 28%, according to a new Emerson College poll.

Here are how the results, released Tuesday, break down:

16% say they would vote for someone else.

7% say they are undecided.

39% of Montana voters say they support Democrat Sen. Jon Tester’s reelection bid, while 35% say they favor Republican Tim Sheehy.

6% say they plan to vote for someone else.

21% say they are undecided.

"Voters split their ticket on the U.S. Senate and presidential elections in 2024," said Spencer Kimball, executive director of Emerson College Polling. "12% of Trump voters plan to split their ticket and vote Tester for Senate. This is driven by Tester's support among independents and women voters. Among independents, Tester outperforms Biden by 11 points, with 38% compared to Biden’s 27%. Among women, Tester outperforms Biden by 15 points, with 46% compared to Biden’s 31%.”

The survey, conducted Oct. 1-4, polled 447 Montana voters. The margin of error is plus or minus 4.6%.