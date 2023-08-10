×
Tags: elon musk | zuckerberg | twitter | threads | debate | fight

'Noble' Debate Could Replace Musk–Zuckerberg Cage Fight

By    |   Thursday, 10 August 2023 02:54 PM EDT

Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla and X, formerly known as Twitter, now is considering a "noble" debate instead of a cage fight against Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg.

Musk responded to a tweet from TED curator Chris Anderson, who suggested the two social media billionaires hold a "cage match DEBATE."

"That sounds like a good idea too," Musk replied Tuesday. "This is really fighting as (I believe) a noble sport. We also hope, with humility, to express our admiration for those who have fought before for noble causes."

The idea of Musk, 52, and Zuckerberg, 39, engaging in a martial arts-type battle began June 20, when Musk posted that he was "up for a cage match" with Zuckerberg, who is trained in jiu-jitsu.

Musk replied while responding to a post about Threads, Meta’s new alternative to X.

The next day on Instagram, Zuckerberg asked Musk to "Send me location" for the proposed cage match.

On Sunday, Musk proposed that his fight with Zuckerberg be live-streamed on X, but a date for the event was "still in flux” because he may need surgery — he claimed he was scheduled to get an MRI of his neck and upper back — before the fight can take place.

The X CEO added that all proceeds from the fight would go to charity for veterans.

Zuckerberg mocked the streaming announcement, writing on Threads, "Shouldn’t we use a more reliable platform that can actually raise money for charity?"

Anderson's proposed debate was similar to what Musk's mother suggested.

"No joking. Fight with words only. In armchairs. 4 feet apart. The funniest person wns. [Hugging face, tears of joy emojis]," Maye Musk tweeted June 22.

Meta's Threads racked up more than 30 million sign-ups within about 18 hours of its launch early last month, emerging as the first real threat to Twitter as it took advantage of its access to billions of Instagram users and a similar look to that of its rival.

