Venezuela's Rodriguez Praises Trump as US Ties Show Signs of Thaw

Venezuelan acting President Delcy Rodriguez on Thursday expressed gratitude to President Donald Trump and senior U.S. officials, signaling support for a growing push to expand ties between Caracas and Washington.

"I would like to thank President Trump, the secretary of state, and the secretaries who have been involved in this entire process for their willingness to pursue diplomatic, economic, and cooperative relations with Venezuela adapted to a reality that allows the truth about Venezuela to be known," Rodriguez said in video remarks.

Her comments underscore a notable shift in tone from Venezuela's leadership, which for years has had a fraught relationship with the U.S. marked by sanctions, diplomatic isolation, and political tension.

The statement comes as both governments explore avenues for cooperation, particularly in energy and economic policy, following months of behind-the-scenes engagement.

The U.S. earlier this month lifted sanctions on Rodriguez, according to an Office of Foreign Assets Control entry on the Treasury Department website.

The newly announced sanctions relief is the latest U.S. recognition of Rodriguez as a legitimate authority in Venezuela ever since the U.S. military captured her predecessor, Nicolas Maduro, and his wife on Jan. 3 in Venezuela's capital, Caracas.

The move lets Rodriguez more freely work with U.S. companies and investors. Without explicitly mentioning the sanctions targeting her, Rodriguez, in a statement, expressed hope for U.S.-Venezuela relations.

U.S. officials have indicated a willingness to reassess aspects of their Venezuela policy, while maintaining pressure tied to governance and political reforms.

Rodriguez framed the outreach as part of a broader effort to reshape international perceptions of Venezuela, which has faced years of economic crisis and global scrutiny over its political system.

By emphasizing what she called a "reality" that allows the country's situation to be better understood, she suggested that renewed dialogue could open the door to greater transparency and engagement.

Recent developments point to incremental changes in the relationship.

Washington has taken limited steps to ease certain restrictions affecting Venezuela's oil sector, while U.S. and Venezuelan representatives have held discussions focused on economic stabilization and migration concerns, according to officials familiar with the talks.

Analysts say Rodriguez's remarks reflect a pragmatic approach by Caracas as it seeks relief from economic pressure and looks to attract foreign investment.

Venezuela holds some of the world's largest proven oil reserves, making energy cooperation a central factor in any potential rapprochement.