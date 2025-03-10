Musk: Cyberattack on X Originated in Ukraine

Tesla and Space X CEO Elon Musk said Monday that a cyberattack against X, the social media platform that he owns, originated in Ukraine, but the group responsible is not yet known.

X users reported at least three major outages of the website and app.

"We're not sure exactly what happened," Musk told Fox News, according to the New York Post. "But there was a massive cyberattack to try to bring down the X system, with IP addresses originating in the Ukraine area."

It was previously reported Monday that Dark Storm Team, a group of pro-Palestinian hackers with alleged ties to Russia created weeks before Iranian-backed Hamas' terrorist attack against Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, claimed responsibility in a Telegram post for the attack on X.

Cybercriminals have been know to create false IP addresses to impersonate computer systems from different parts of the world, according to the Post.

The Post said that users reported issues with X starting at about 6 a.m. ET, according to DownDetector.com, with more than 40,000 users claiming issues with the platform by 10 a.m. Another 25,000 users encountered problems on the X app as of Monday afternoon.

"There was [still is] a massive cyberattack against X," Musk posted on X at 1:25 p.m. Monday. "We get attacked every day, but this was done with a lot of resources. Either a large, coordinated group and/or a country is involved. Tracing …"

By 5 p.m., Musk told Fox News, "It's up," according to the Post.

Musk on Sunday reportedly called for U.S. sanctions against wealthy Ukrainians as a means of pushing for peace with Russia. He also boasted that he has been propping up the country's military with his Starlink satellite internet terminals. Musk provided Ukraine with access to Starlink shortly after Russia's February 2022 invasion and its ongoing operation has been crucial to Ukraine's military operations.

"I literally challenged [Russian President Vladimir] Putin to one-on-one physical combat over Ukraine, and my Starlink system is the backbone of the Ukrainian army," Musk wrote on X, in response to a user that accused him of preferring Russia to Ukraine, according to the Post. "Their entire front line would collapse if I turned it off."