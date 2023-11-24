Reports: Elon Musk Set to Visit Israel Amid Controversies

Elon Musk is set to visit Israel next week to express support for the residents of Gaza, the New York Post reported.

According to Hebrew-language media, Musk, the Space X mogul and owner of the X — formerly Twitter — social media platform, plans to meet with Israeli President Isaac Herzog and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during his visit.

The Jerusalem Post, citing a report from Hebrew broadcast channel N12, stated that Musk aims to witness firsthand the aftermath of the assault by Hamas who utilized unconventional means such as hang-gliders and pickup trucks to breach the Israel-Gaza border on Oct. 7.

The incursion resulted in the deaths of 1,200 Israelis and the abduction of over 200 individuals.

Israel and Hamas agreed to a four-day truce that commenced on Friday. The terms of the agreement involve the release of hostages by the terrorist group in exchange for Israel's commitment to free numerous Palestinian prisoners.

Musk has been embroiled in past controversies, drawing criticism recently for a post on X in which he appeared to endorse an antisemitic conspiracy theory alleging that Jews were involved in facilitating mass migration to the West, according to The New York Times.

In recent months, Musk clashed with the Anti-Defamation League (ADL), a civil rights organization combating antisemitism in the U.S. Musk threatened legal action against the ADL, accusing the group of dissuading advertisers by asserting that X harbored neo-Nazi and antisemitic content.

Israeli officials also expressed displeasure with Musk after he announced last month that his rocket-building company, SpaceX, would provide Starlink satellite-based internet service to the Gaza Strip, Reuters reported.

Musk claimed that the service would benefit humanitarian organizations in Gaza, but Israeli officials argued that Hamas might exploit the technology for military purposes.

On Tuesday, Musk pledged to donate X subscription and ad revenue generated during the Israel-Hamas conflict to Israeli and Palestinian hospitals and medical crews on the ground. This announcement coincided with around two dozen Democratic lawmakers writing a letter to Musk expressing concern that the platform seemed to profit from premium accounts glorifying violence against Israelis, Reuters reported.

Business Insider noted that sources in the Israeli president's office could not confirm Musk's visit at the time of reporting, and representatives for Netanyahu had not responded to their request for confirmation.