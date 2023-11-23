Matt Whitaker to Newsmax: Musk Right to Challenge Media Matters

Matthew Whitaker, a former acting U.S. attorney general, applauded X owner Elon Musk and Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton for going after Media Matters.

Appearing Thursday on Newsmax's "Rob Schmitt Tonight," Whitaker laid into the left-leaning media watchdog group for targeting members of the conservative movement and trying to get them fired.

"I think it has a lot of merit," Whitaker said of X's defamation lawsuit against Media Matters, alleging that it engaged in deceptive practices to make the social media platform look like it was boosting pro-Nazi content.

"The evidence that Media Matters created was completely manufactured," he continued, adding that the indicting images it produced are "not what's being seen by ordinary users. They had to manipulate the algorithm."

Meanwhile, Paxton has pledged to "open an investigation into Media Matters for potentially fraudulent activity," citing Musk's accusation that the organization manipulated data to defame his platform.

"It's good that Attorney General Paxton is jumping in to look at the basis for these Media Matters claims," Whitaker said, noting that the company is a nonprofit subject to the top state prosecutor's purview.

While Musk and X CEO Linda Yaccarino have defended the suit, Media Matters President Angelo Carusone characterized it Monday as "frivolous" and "meant to bully X's critics into silence."

"Media Matters stands behind its reporting and looks forward to winning in court," Carusone said.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find N ewsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE -- See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com