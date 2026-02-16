Musk's Starlink Action Blunts Russian Ukraine Offensive

A move by Elon Musk's SpaceX to shut down Russia's illegal use of Starlink satellite internet service has delivered a fresh blow to Moscow's war effort, as Russian casualties continue to mount in Ukraine.

On Feb. 1, SpaceX blocked unauthorized Starlink terminals in Ukraine after discovering the devices mounted on Russian weapons systems and drones obtained through black-market channels.

The use violated Starlink's terms of service, which prohibit offensive military operations.

Starlink is not activated in Russia, but middlemen had smuggled terminals to Russian troops, who used them to coordinate strikes and extend drone range, The Wall Street Journal reported Friday.

Now, only verified Ukrainian devices can access the system — effectively cutting off Russian forces.

"For three to four days after the shutdown, they really reduced the assault operations," Lt. Denis Yaroslavsky, commander of a special reconnaissance unit in Ukraine's armed forces, told the New York Post.

The disruption comes as Russia experiences some of its heaviest losses of the war. A commander in Ukraine's 3rd Army Corps, known by the codename "Jackie," described the battlefield imbalance.

"On any given day, depending on your scale of analysis, my sector was already achieving 20:1 [casualty rate] before the shutdown. And we are an elite unit," Jackie told the Post, referring to inflicting 20 Russian casualties for every Ukrainian loss.

"Regular units have no problem going 5:1 or 8:1. "With Starlink down, 13:1 [casualty rate] for a regular unit is easy," he added.

According to a late January report by the Center for Strategic and International Studies, more than 1.2 million Russian troops have been killed, wounded, or have disappeared since Russia's February 2022 invasion — "more losses than any major power in any war since World War II."

Ukraine's casualties were estimated at between 500,000 and 600,000.

The Starlink restrictions have also disrupted Russian drone operations. Moscow's Rubikon drone unit saw activity drop sharply after Feb. 1.

The Washington-based Institute for the Study of War said Russia's decision to stop posting detailed strike data to Telegram was "suggesting that SpaceX's decision to restrict Russian forces' access to Starlink on Feb. 1 has been negatively impacting Rubikon's strike campaign."

Russia is racing to replace the lost capability.

Moscow operates its own satellite internet systems, known as Yamal and Express, but Ukrainian officials say they are lower quality, slower to roll out at scale, and rely on much larger satellite dishes that are easier for Ukrainian forces to detect and target, the Journal reported.

"I'm sure the Russians have [alternative options], but it takes time to maximize their implementation and this [would take] at least four to six months," Yaroslavsky said.