US Smuggled Thousands of Starlink Terminals Into Iran After Protest Crackdown

The Trump administration smuggled roughly 6,000 Starlink terminals into Iran after the regime's crackdown on protests last month, The Wall Street Journal reported Thursday.

The covert effort, according to the Journal, was aimed at keeping Iranian dissidents online after Tehran responded to nationwide demonstrations by killing thousands of protesters and severely restricting internet connectivity.

U.S. officials told the newspaper the deliveries represent the first time Washington has directly sent Starlink terminals into Iran — a high-risk move in a country where owning the devices is illegal and can result in years in prison.

The report underscores President Donald Trump's strategy of confronting hostile regimes not only through military strength and sanctions, but also by empowering citizens living under authoritarian rule.

The Journal said the State Department purchased nearly 7,000 Starlink terminals in recent months, with most acquired in January, and then smuggled approximately 6,000 of them into Iran.

The purchase reportedly came after senior Trump administration appointees redirected funding from other internet-freedom programs to buy the satellite internet kits.

The White House declined to comment, the Journal reported.

Tehran has long accused the United States — without evidence — of fomenting unrest inside Iran.

While the U.S. denied any role in organizing last month's demonstrations, the Journal noted the Starlink operation shows the administration has done more to support anti-regime activity than previously known.

The report also highlights a growing internal debate among U.S. officials and internet-freedom experts about the best tools for helping dissidents evade censorship.

For years, U.S.-funded virtual private networks have allowed millions of Iranians to access information outside government firewalls.

But officials cited by the Journal said VPNs are effectively useless when the regime imposes near-total internet shutdowns — making Starlink, despite its risks, one of the only ways to maintain connectivity.

Some experts warned, however, that Starlink alone can make users easier to locate without additional protections, and they argued funding should not be diverted away from VPN providers.

The Journal reported that when the State Department shifted funds toward Starlink, support lapsed for two of five VPN providers serving Iran.

The move comes as Trump continues high-stakes negotiations with Tehran over dismantling Iran's nuclear program.

Iran has insisted on continuing uranium enrichment, while the Trump administration has pushed to close any pathway to a nuclear weapon.

The Journal reported that a failure to reach a deal could lead Trump to authorize military action, with U.S. forces already positioned in the Middle East.

Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met Wednesday in Washington to discuss Iran.

In a Truth Social post, Trump said he preferred a diplomatic solution, but warned, "If it cannot, we will just have to see what the outcome will be."