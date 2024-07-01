Musk Calls VP Harris Liar for Trump Abortion Ban Post

Tesla and SpaceX founder and CEO Elon Musk called Vice President Kamala Harris — "or at least the intern" that runs her X account — a liar on his social media platform Monday for suggesting that former President Donald Trump would ban abortions nationwide if he is elected in November.

On Sunday afternoon, Harris posted: "Donald Trump would ban abortion nationwide. President @JoeBiden and I will do everything in our power to stop him and restore women's reproductive freedom."

Musk replied to the post: "He clearly said he would not do so in the debate," and Harris' post was then flagged by a community note that stated: "President Trump has repeatedly said he will not sign a national abortion ban."

The note included links to several media outlets, including CNN and The New York Times, reporting that Trump wouldn't sign a nationwide abortion ban and that he believes the issue should be left up to the states.

In a post Monday morning on X, Musk included a screenshot of Harris' post, adding: "When will politicians, or at least the intern who runs their account, learn that lying on this platform doesn't work anymore?"

During Thursday's debate with President Joe Biden, Trump said "I put three great Supreme Court justices on the court" who ended federal protections for abortion. He added, "Now the states are working it out. … they're all making their own decisions right now. And right now, the states control it. That's the vote of the people."

He also said he is in favor of exceptions for rape, incest and if the life of the mother is in jeopardy.

In an email to Newsmax, the Biden-Harris campaign issued a news release that stated: "Elon Musk, who is in discussions for a role in a Trump d̶i̶c̶t̶a̶t̶o̶r̶s̶h̶i̶p̶ White House, is using the platform he overpaid for to lie to Twitter followers (yeah, we ain’t calling it X)."

"Elon Musk can Google it: Donald Trump wants to ban abortion nationwide, allow his allies to ban medication abortion and contraception, and use the power of the government to harass and punish women," Biden-Harris 2024 spokesperson James Singer said. "This election is a choice between codifying Roe and protecting women's fundamental rights, and allowing extreme politicians to interfere with medical decisions and rip away freedoms."