Karoline Leavitt to Newsmax: Trump Respects States' Rights on Abortion

Former President Donald Trump's press secretary, Karoline Leavitt, outlined his stance on abortion and women's issues during an interview with Newsmax on Thursday, emphasizing that Trump's position on abortion respects state rights and supports broad access to contraception.

"President Trump actually aligns with the majority of Americans on this issue in respecting the rights of individuals in their respective states and understanding that New York is going to look a lot different than Alabama," Leavitt said during an appearance on "Rob Schmitt Tonight." "That's what our Founding Fathers intended for this country."

Leavitt reiterated Trump's support for "widespread access for women and families to have contraception, birth control, and IVF [in vitro fertilization] so that we can support growing healthy families." She added, "He will always ensure that."

Addressing women's issues, Leavitt said Democrats aim to make these a central focus for voters in the upcoming election, but the reality shows a different trend. "I think when it comes to women's issues, the Democrats, yes, they want this to be the driver to the polls this election cycle, but we're not seeing that. What we are seeing is safety and security and crime being at the top of mind for women across this great country," she said.

Leavitt pointed to rising crime rates as a significant concern for women, referencing specific incidents to underscore her point.

"Again, because of the headlines that we're seeing, the increased crime in inner cities, the fact that you have women like Rachel Morin, a mother of five, who can't even go out on a run without being brutally slaughtered at the hands of someone who should have never been in this country. So, at this point, you can't be pro-women's rights and vote for Joe Biden, and President Trump will talk about that as well."

