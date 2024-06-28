WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: biden abortion debate

Faced With Chance to Hit Trump on Abortion Rights, Biden Falters

Friday, 28 June 2024 04:09 PM EDT

President Joe Biden had plenty of opportunity during the presidential debate to lay out a clear vision regarding abortion rights in the face of growing restrictions since the fall of Roe v. Wade, something his campaign sees as a major motivator for voters.

That's not what happened.

Biden's jumbled and even nonsensical responses Thursday night to questions about abortion rights — coupled with Trump's largely unchallenged contentions about Democrats' views — were panned by some abortion rights advocates who suggested the performance was a failure.

“Look, no one who cares about abortion access felt good about Biden’s comments or his performance last night,” said Kellie Copeland, the director of Abortion Forward, an advocacy group in Ohio. “We need better — we need a lot better.”

Put more bluntly: “He failed us last night,” said Sarah Garza Resnick of Personal PAC, an Illinois group that supports candidates who back abortion rights.

Reproductive rights have already proven to be a potential linchpin issue for Democrats. On ballot initiatives, voters consistently choose to safeguard abortion rights. About two-thirds of U.S. adults and nearly 9 in 10 Democrats say abortion should be legal in all or most cases, according to AP-NORC data from last June.

The president recovered a bit on Friday, telling supporters at a North Carolina rally: "Folks, for all his lies, we learned some important truths about Donald Trump last night. We learned he’s still proud to be the person that killed Roe v. Wade.”

But the night before, Biden seemed unable to explain the landmark Supreme Court ruling that legalized abortion.

When asked by the moderators if he supports some restrictions on abortion, Biden said he “supports Roe v. Wade, which had three trimesters. The first time is between a woman and a doctor. Second time is between a doctor and an extreme situation. A third time is between the doctor, I mean, between the women and the state.”

Abortion rights advocates lamented a missed chance to clearly lay out the stakes.

“Biden had a wonderful opportunity to really show the difference between him and Trump in who stands for abortion access and who doesn’t,” said Nourbese Flint, president of the national abortion justice group All Above All Action Fund. “And I think he really missed the mark.”

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
President Joe Biden had plenty of opportunity during the presidential debate to lay out a clear vision regarding abortion rights in the face of growing restrictions since the fall of Roe v. Wade, something his campaign sees as a major motivator for voters.That's not what...
biden abortion debate
375
2024-09-28
Friday, 28 June 2024 04:09 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved