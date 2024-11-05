WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: elon musk | donald trump | mar a lago | election night

Report: Musk to Spend Election Night With Trump

By    |   Tuesday, 05 November 2024 04:57 PM EST

Tesla and X owner Elon Musk was expected to spend election night Tuesday with former President Donald Trump at his Mar-a-Lago estate in West Palm Beach, Florida, The New York Times reported.

According to sources who spoke to the Times, Musk will be part of a small group watching the election results with Trump as the former president plays host to exclusive donor dinner parties. Trump is also expected to address a large gathering later in the night at the Palm Beach Convention Center, most likely to address election results.

Musk, who has contributed millions to Trump's re-election effort, warned in a post Nov. 1 on X that should Vice President Kamala Harris get elected, Democrats "will just ban this platform and anything else that allows true freedom of speech."

Nick Koutsobinas

Nick Koutsobinas, a Newsmax writer, has years of news reporting experience. A graduate from Missouri State University’s philosophy program, he focuses on exposing corruption and censorship.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Tesla and X owner Elon Musk was expected to spend election night Tuesday with former President Donald Trump at his Mar-a-Lago estate in West Palm Beach, Florida, The New York Times reported.
elon musk, donald trump, mar a lago, election night
130
2024-57-05
Tuesday, 05 November 2024 04:57 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved