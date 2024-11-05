Report: Musk to Spend Election Night With Trump

Tesla and X owner Elon Musk was expected to spend election night Tuesday with former President Donald Trump at his Mar-a-Lago estate in West Palm Beach, Florida, The New York Times reported.

According to sources who spoke to the Times, Musk will be part of a small group watching the election results with Trump as the former president plays host to exclusive donor dinner parties. Trump is also expected to address a large gathering later in the night at the Palm Beach Convention Center, most likely to address election results.

Musk, who has contributed millions to Trump's re-election effort, warned in a post Nov. 1 on X that should Vice President Kamala Harris get elected, Democrats "will just ban this platform and anything else that allows true freedom of speech."