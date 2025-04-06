Rep. Malliotakis: Tariff 'Turbulence' Will Lead to 'Smooth Skies'

The reaction in the markets to President Donald Trump's tariffs is "turbulence," and his voters do not regret voting for him, Rep. Nicole Malliotakis said Sunday.

"I think people are coming into this [saying] look, the president has secured the border," the New York Republican told CNN's "State of the Union." "Border crossings have down 95%. He is deporting tens of thousands of people who have been dangerous, including murderers, from New York City… we have seen mortgage rates come down, inflation has come down, egg prices have come down. These are things you cannot ignore."

Trump, she added, has brought back about a dozen hostages who were being held overseas by Hamas.

"So is there a little concern about the market?" she said. "Absolutely, there is. I think it is a little bit of an over exaggeration by the market at this moment, and I would equate it to a little turbulence as you move to smooth skies."

Malliotakis said that people should see that Trump is playing a "long game."

"He is trying to fix what has been broken for decades," said Malliotakis. "[Former Speaker] Nancy Pelosi warned about this in 1996. She said very clearly. At that time, you had a 35% trade deficit. Now it's $35 billion. It's 10 times that."

But nothing was done when Pelosi made the warnings, said Malliotakis, as "politicians have always worried about the next election, instead of doing what was right to get this country on track. [Trump is] trying to fix something that will be prosperous for this country in the long run."