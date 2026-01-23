Musk Has Big 26 Plans, Already Spent $52 Million

Tech billionaire Elon Musk, after announcing earlier this month that he's "all in" on bankrolling GOP candidates in the upcoming 2026 elections, has already chipped in approximately $52 million to candidates while making his return to politics, including a $10 million recent donation to a pro-Trump Senate candidate.

“He’s been very helpful,” Senate Majority Leader John Thune, R-S.D., said in a recent interview, reports The Wall Street Journal. "I welcome that obviously, and the more he wants to do, the more we welcome.”

Earlier this month, Musk threw in $10 million for outsider candidate Nate Morris, who is running to succeed retiring Kentucky Sen. Mitch McConnell.

This is in addition to the $42 million in political contributions Musk had made since June 2025.

The spending includes $27 million to the America PAC, which he and others started to back President Donald Trump’s 2024 presidential run.

Musk has also directed $10 million toward PACs that back congressional Republicans and $5 million to a pro-Trump PAC, Federal Election Commission records show.

The $10 million Morris donation has not yet shown up in the FEC records.

Musk’s political team has also been meeting with prospective vendors ahead of the midterms, focusing on digital and text-messaging experts.

Musk's top political strategist, Chris Young, has been meeting with vendors, as well as political candidates and their teams, according to sources close to the situation.

However, the billionaire's plans haven't settled altogether.

People who have talked with Musk and his advisers said they have the impression that he is weighing contributing money through America PAC or contributing to other committees and races.

He's reportedly focused on converting Trump voters, some of whom have only shown up to vote for Trump in the presidential election, into midterm and down-ballot voters, according to some sources.

Top Republicans, including Vice President JD Vance, have also reportedly been encouraging Musk to help the GOP defend its narrow holds in the House and Senate.

Meanwhile, the public falling-out between Trump and Musk appears to be easing. They fell out when Musk would not support Trump's "Big Beautiful Bill," and after Musk stepped away from leading Trump's Department of Government Efficiency.

Musk is still using his social media platform, X, to push his vision for trimming the U.S. government, including controlling spending, as well as requiring proof of citizenship at polls, both key agenda items for Trump.

Musk spent nearly $300 million in the 2024 election cycle to help get Trump and Republicans elected and become the country's largest known political donor.

However, he seems to have abandoned his plan to start a new political party, which he floated while feuding with Trump.

Their relationship also seems to have become friendly again.

Musk sat in Trump's box in September during the memorial for assassinated conservative activist Charlie Kirk, and earlier this month, he posted a photograph of himself on X in which he was dining with Trump and first lady Melania Trump.

In posts on X, the Tesla and SpaceX CEO has framed the upcoming congressional races as an existential battle for the country's future.

"America is toast if the radical left wins," Musk wrote. "They will open the floodgates to illegal immigration and fraud. Won't be America anymore."