Musk Backs Pro-Trump Kentucky Senate Bid With $10M

Elon Musk has contributed $10 million to Nate Morris, an outsider, pro-Trump candidate running to succeed retiring Kentucky Sen. Mitch McConnell, Axios reported on Monday.

The massive gift is the clearest sign yet that Musk, the world’s richest person, plans to spend heavily in November’s midterm elections, giving Republicans a powerful weapon in the costly battle to keep their congressional majorities.

After a bitter falling out with President Donald Trump last year and threats to launch a third party, Musk is now firmly back in the GOP camp.

Musk's donation to the pro-Morris Fight for Kentucky super PAC is the biggest single contribution he's ever given to a Senate candidate.

Musk also recently gave major contributions to the pro-House and Senate Republican super PACs, Axios reported last month.

Musk has privately indicated to GOP operatives that he plans to contribute more.

The donations followed a November dinner Musk had with Vice President JD Vance, White House chief of staff Susie Wiles, and former White House deputy chief of staff Taylor Budowich.

Musk was the biggest donor during the 2024 campaign, contributing almost $300 million to pro-Republican causes, with the vast majority going toward backing Trump.

During a recent conversation with Morris, Musk came away impressed with the candidate's business background and anti-establishment message.

Musk also liked that Morris is positioning himself as anti-McConnell, according to a person familiar with the conversation.

Musk is close to Vance, who has said Morris is a personal friend.

Morris, an entrepreneur and tech executive, launched his campaign during an appearance last year on Donald Trump Jr.'s podcast, and is running as an anti-immigration hardliner, Axios reported.

Morris was endorsed by conservative activist Charlie Kirk before Kirk's murder last year. Morris also has the support of Ohio Sen. Bernie Moreno and Indiana Sen. Jim Banks, as well as MAGA podcaster Steve Bannon.

Trump has not yet endorsed in the Kentucky GOP primary, which also includes Rep. Andy Barr and former state Attorney General Daniel Cameron.

Morris founded Rubicon, one of the nation’s largest waste and recycling companies, starting with a $10,000 line of credit in 2008.

He plans to largely self-fund his campaign through the May primary, according to a person familiar with his plans.