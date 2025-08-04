Sen. Warren Defends Mamdani on NYC Tax Plan, Slams Critics

Sen. Elizabeth Warren fiercely defended New York City's Democratic mayoral nominee Zohran Mamdani on Monday, dismissing criticism over his proposal to raise taxes on corporations and wealthy individuals to fund affordable housing and child care initiatives, The Hill reported.

"The issue is affordability," Warren said during a heated exchange on CNBC’s "Squawk on the Street." "Do you know how many working families are chased out of New York City every day because they can’t afford housing, they can’t afford groceries, they can’t afford child care?"

Warren praised Mamdani, a liberal Queens assemblyman who stunned political observers in June by defeating former Gov. Andrew Cuomo in the Democratic primary for mayor and hopes to win in November's general election.

Mamdani has proposed raising the corporate tax rate to 11.5%, matching that of neighboring New Jersey, and generating an estimated $5 billion annually. Additionally, he supports a 2% flat tax on the income of New Yorkers making more than $1 million per year.

When CNBC anchor David Faber challenged Warren, questioning the wisdom of raising taxes to address affordability, Warren responded sarcastically, "Oh my goodness. Oh dear, are you worried that billionaires are going to go hungry?"

The senator's remarks underscore the deepening divide within the Democratic Party, where moderates remain wary of self-proclaimed socialists like Mamdani. Despite his significant primary victory, he has struggled to secure endorsements from influential New York Democrats, including Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries.

Nevertheless, Warren remains a staunch advocate, highlighting Mamdani’s success in mobilizing grassroots support by emphasizing cost-of-living issues affecting ordinary New Yorkers. In an op-ed for Rolling Stone, Warren commended Mamdani’s "inspiring 12-point victory," attributing his success to relentless campaigning focused on economic relief for families.

Mamdani, in turn, praised Warren as a "national champion" on affordable child care.

His ambitious plan aims to provide universal child care for New York City children ages 6 weeks to 5 years, directly addressing a significant cost burden for families. Child care costs in the city run as high as $25,000 per year per child, surpassing the annual tuition at CUNY colleges.

"After housing, child care is the cost that is pushing New Yorkers out of these five boroughs," Mamdani stated. "It’s a crisis, not just for families and their children, but also for the workers who take care of those children."

The Massachusetts senator’s vocal support contrasts with the caution shown by her fellow high-profile Democrats, reflecting broader uncertainty within the party about the electoral viability of liberal policies.

Both Warren and Mamdani have faced past issues regarding their personal histories.

Warren identified as Cherokee during her academic career, drawing mockery from Republicans, including President Donald Trump. Similarly, Mamdani faced scrutiny for identifying himself as Asian amd Black or African American on a failed college application to Columbia University.