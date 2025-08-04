Scary, Disturbing Don't Begin to Describe the Quotable Mamdani

It's Useles for Zohran Mamdani to Try and Walk Back Many of His Far-left Views

Since winning New York City’s Democratic primary in June, Zohran Mamdani has been attempting to walk back many of his far-left public comments.

But no matter how hard he tries, his words will always haunt him for the simple reason that once a Marxist, always a Marxist.

Because Marxists, like Mamdani, mistakenly believe that their economic and social pronouncements are historically determined to unfold in time, they will never truly abandon their ideological tenets.

Hence, the following compilation of Mamdani's past comments on the body politic must be taken seriously by all New Yorkers:

On New York Police Department

"No, we want to defund the police."

"Our police: threatening the physical safety of politicians who oppose their agenda."

-New York Post: July 22, 2025.

"The NYPD is racist, anti-queer, & a major threat to public safety. What we need is to #DefundtheNYPD."

"Queer Liberation means defund the police."

-New York Post, July 10, 2025.

"There is no negotiating with an institution this wicked & corrupt. Defund it, Dismantle it. End the cycle of violence."

-The Wall Street Journal, June 21-22, 2025.

On Prisons

"I think that frankly, I mean, what purpose do they serve, right?

"I think we have to ask ourselves that . . . I think a lot of people who defend the carceral state, that defend the idea of it and the way it makes them feel, they’re not defending the reality of it and the practices that are part and parcel of it."

-New York Post, July 19, 2025.

"The entire carceral system is an unreformable public health hazard. Defund & dismantle."

-New York Post, July 12, 2025.

On Lax Bail Laws, Discovery Laws, and Juvenile Age Laws

"I will not vote for any budget that rolls back bail reform, discovery reform or Raise the Age."

-New York Post, July 12, 2025.

On Involuntary Commitment of Mentally Ill People Living on the Streets

"People should be allowed to make their own mental health care decisions."

-New York Post, July 17, 2025.

On Raising White People's Property Taxes

"Shift the tax burden from overtaxed homeowners in the outer boroughs to more expensive homes in richer and whiter neighborhoods."



-New York Post, June 28, 2025.

On Housing

"My platform is that every single person should have housing. [And] if there was any system that could guarantee each person housing — whether you call it the abolition of private property or you call it just a statewide housing guarantee — it is preferable to what is going on right now."



-"The Far Left Show," (YouTube) Aug. 14, 2020.

On Entrepreneurs Who Pay 50% of City Income Tax

"I don’t think that we should have billionaires, frankly."

-"Meet the Press," (NBC) June 29, 2025.



On the U.S. Economy

"If we want everyone to be full participants in the economy, we need worker ownership of the means of production."

"In a 2021 address to the Young Democratic Socialists of America that he doubtless now wishes he could erase, Mamdani took off the mask completely—and identified his 'end goal' as 'seizing the means of production'."

-New York Post, July 2, 2025.

On Race Relations



"Black & Brown solidarity will overcome white supremacy."



-New York Post, July 11, 2025.

On NYC Democrats



"In NYC, 99% of officeholders are Democrats, yet they refuse to defund cops who murder with impunity."



"Electing Democrats isn’t enough. We need a political revolution."



-New York Post, July 12, 2025.

On President Barack Obama



"Hasn’t Barack Obama shown that the lesser evil is still pretty damn evil?"



-New York Post, May 22, 2025.



On President Donald Trump

"I am Donald Trump’s worst nightmare."



-The Wall Street Journal, June 28-29, 2025.



On House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries

"After at least 2,251 Palestinians were killed over the course of July 2014, Hakeem Jeffries got on stage at a rally in NYC and paraphrased George Wallace, 'Israel today, Israel tomorrow, Israel forever.' If Jeffries is considered a Progressive, the term has lost all meaning."

-(Twitter/X): Nov. 19, 2022.



On Statue of Christopher Columbus in Astoria, Queens



"Take it down."

-New York Post, July 11, 2025.



On Israel



"Globalize the intifada."

-New York Daily News, June 16, 2025.

On Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu



"As mayor, New York City would arrest Benjamin Netanyahu. This is a city that – our values are in line with international law. It’s time that our actions are also."



-New York Post, July 11, 2025.

On Zionism



"If you don’t clap for El-Yateem [a Palestinian activist], you are a Zionist."



-"Democrat Socialists of America" (YouTube), Aug. 25, 2023.



On a Palestinian State

"The struggle for Palestinian liberation is at the core of my politics and continues to be."

-"Democratic Socialists of America" (YouTube), Aug. 25, 2023.

While "The Quotable Mamdani" is only a sampling of the musings of the mayoral candidate — they should be enough fodder to make any reasonable voter to think twice before pulling the lever for him on Election Day, November 2025.

George J. Marlin, a former executive director of the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, is the author of "The American Catholic Voter: Two Hundred Years of Political Impact," and "Christian Persecutions in the Middle East: A 21st Century Tragedy." Read George J. Marlin's Reports — More Here.