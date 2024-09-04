Rep. Stefanik Seeks Investigation Into Hochul Over Chinese Spy

Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., called for an investigation on Wednesday into a fellow New York politician, Democrat Gov. Kathy Hochul, over the recent federal charges filed against a former state employee.

On Tuesday, Linda Sun and her husband Christopher Hu were charged with money laundering conspiracy, conspiracy to commit bank fraud, and misuse of means of identification, according to court filings.

Stefanik is seeking a full investigation into Hochul and her administration "so that hardworking New York taxpayers receive the transparency we deserve."

"Failed Far Left Democrat Kathy Hochul allowed Communist Chinese spy Linda Sun unfettered access to the highest levels of New York State government," Stefanik said in a statement. "From allowing Chinese police stations to maintaining a sister city partnership between NYC and Beijing, this is another example of New York Democrats facilitating the influence campaign of Communist China."

"Sun is alleged to be an undisclosed agent of the PRC and CCP, using Chinese money and her influence within the state of New York to benefit the Chinese government. Sun and her husband then laundered millions of dollars for the foreign country and used the monetary benefits of this scheme to buy luxury vehicles and million dollars properties here in New York," said Thomas M. Fattorusso, special agent in charge of IRS Criminal Investigation in New York.

Prosecutors alleged that although Sun only made $144,000 as a state government employee and Hu made less than $1,000 exporting seafood in 2021, the two were able to afford a $3.6 million home in Manhasset, New York, and a $1.9 million condo in Honolulu in the same year.

Hochul is not the first high profile Democrat to give employment to someone alleged to be a Chinese spy. Former California Sen. Dianne Feinstein had an employee for 20 years who later was revealed to have given information to China’s Ministry of State Security. Likewise, California Rep. Eric Swalwell was investigated over ties to an alleged Chinese spy.

Sun and Hu pleaded "not guilty" to the charges Tuesday afternoon in a Brooklyn, New York, courtroom. Sun was released on a $1.5 million bond and Hu released on a $500,000 ahead of a Sept. 21 status conference.