WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: california | farming | congress | joe biden | national parks | nature conservancy

Congress Probes Last-Minute Biden Deal to Shut Down Calif. Farms

By    |   Thursday, 10 April 2025 01:40 PM EDT

The U.S. House Natural Resources Committee has opened a probe into a last-minute Biden administration deal that is forcing farmers off national park lands they'd been leasing from the government in California.

The Washington Free Beacon reported the Nature Conservancy helped broker the deal to push farmers off the property in return for undisclosed payouts and nondisclosure agreements.

The Beacon reported House members on the committee sent a letter to the Conservancy looking for more information about the deal with the farmers. The letter read, "The committee is concerned not only with the lack of transparency surrounding the settlement but also with the environmental and legal consequences the settlement may impose."

The National Park Service posted about the land deal in early January. "This is an exciting moment for Point Reyes National Seashore. Thanks to agreements between TNC and the closing ranch operations, the park's future management will include additional opportunities for visitors, nonlethal management of native tule elk, and honors the co-stewardship agreement with the Federated Indians of Graton Rancheria."

The Los Angeles Times reported on the long history of farming and ranching on the land that is now a national park. At least one of the ranchers, according to the Times, has called on the Trump administration to block the agreement from being enforced.

Jim Mishler

Jim Mishler, a seasoned reporter, anchor and news director, has decades of experience covering crime, politics and environmental issues.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
US
The U.S. House Natural Resources Committee has opened a probe into a last-minute Biden administration deal that is forcing farmers off national park lands they'd been leasing from the government in California.
california, farming, congress, joe biden, national parks, nature conservancy
216
2025-40-10
Thursday, 10 April 2025 01:40 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved