RMG Poll: Harris Leads Trump by 5 Points

Former President Donald Trump trails Vice President Kamala Harris by 5 points nationally in the 2024 presidential race, according to a poll released Friday from RMG Research and posted by pollster Scott Rasmussen.

The survey of registered voters found that 47% of respondents said they will vote for Harris in November, 42% for Trump, and 6% for Independent candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

RMG Research was founded by Scott Rasmussen, not to be confused with Rasmussen Reports, and describes itself as a public opinion research firm. Scott Rasmussen has not been associated with Rasmussen Reports in over a decade.

Rasmussen posted the latest data and commented, "Harris +5…We don't know yet if this is a temporary bounce or the first indicator of lasting change in the race… A week ago, it was a toss-up (Trump 44% Harris 43%). Stay tuned!"

Earlier Friday, Harris was reported to have secured enough votes from delegates to officially become the Democrat nominee for president, according to Democratic National Committee Chair Jamie Harrison.

The RMG poll was taken Monday to Wednesday among 3,000 registered voters. The post did not include methodology or sampling error.